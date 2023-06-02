FACT CHECK: Was George Soros At An Event Supporting Ron DeSantis?

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows billionaire philanthropist George Soros attending an event in support of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

No disrespect to DeSantis supporters but don’t u think it’s odd that George Soros is right there supporting the meatball? pic.twitter.com/le0PuFWys8 — Democrats cheated through election (@ThroughCheated) May 26, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally altered. There is no evidence Soros attended a fundraiser for DeSantis or publicly expressed any support for him.

Fact Check:

DeSantis recently announced his presidential campaign, which accrued $8.2 million in the first 24 hours, according to CNN. DeSantis criticized former President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying he has changed since he was in office and that his campaign is going “in the wrong direction,” USA Today reported.

The Twitter post claims to show Soros at an event in support of DeSantis. The photo appears to show half of DeSantis’ face with Soros sitting at a table in the background.

“No disrespect to DeSantis supporters but don’t u think it’s odd that George Soros is right there supporting the meatball?” the tweet reads.

There is no evidence Soros has attended such an event or announced support for DeSantis, however. The original image was posted on Instagram by pundit John Cardillo and does not show Soros in the background.

Soros has not announced support for DeSantis on any of his verified social media accounts. Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Soros attending such an event or endorsing DeSantis. (RELATED: Has George Soros Been Banned From Several Countries?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Soros’ Open Society Foundation for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.