FACT CHECK: Does America Consume 87% Of The World’s Prescription Drugs?

Democrat presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr has attacked former President Donald Trump for his apparent connections to Big Pharma, Fox News reported. Kennedy accused Trump of participating in “legalized bribery,” claiming Trump has invested in Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

The Facebook post purports Americans consume the vast majority of the world’s prescription drugs. The post shares a video a woman explaining the claim.

“Did you know that America is 5% of all the world’s population and takes 87% of all prescription medications in the world,” she says in the video. “I bet you didn’t know that we are also 68th in life expectancy.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video offered no source and for the data quoted in the video. There are no credible news reports that suggest this percent is accurate. Check Your Fact found no credible data that claims Americans consume 87% of the medication in the world.

While the U.S. does not account for the 87% of the consumption of prescription drugs, more than half do consume at least one medication. According to Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, 66% of American adults take at least one prescription medication. Similarly, the KFF Independent source for Health policy research, polling and news found that 62% of Americans are on prescription medication. (RELATED: Did A Florida School Ban Amanda Gorman’s Poem?)

