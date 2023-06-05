FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy Dozens Of Russian Tanks In Belgorod?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed dozens of Russian tanks in Belgorod, Russia.



Verdict: False

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has not claimed the destruction of dozens of tanks since the raids started earlier this month. Only a few vehicles have been confirmed destroyed or captured in the raids.

Fact Check:

Ukraine shelled two Russian settlements near its border with Russia May 30, according to Radio Free Liberty/Free Europe. The regional governor claimed Ukrainian shelling killed one security guard and wounded two civilians, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 68,000 times, claims Ukraine killed 100 army personnel with artillery and dozens of tanks. The video’s caption reads, “Today : Ukrainian artillery fire destroy hundred Russian army and dozens tanks in Belgorod.”

This caption, though, is misleading. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed dozens of tanks in Belgorod. If it had, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has not released statements indicating it has destroyed dozens of tanks in the region or in the city.