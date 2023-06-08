FACT CHECK: Did A French Satirical Magazine Depict Ukrainian Troops Crossing The River Styx?

“Zelensky, Zaluzhny, Tantsyura and Syrsky went to the counterattack… – continue the phrase in the comments” pic.twitter.com/K099u13PYV

The Kakhovka dam in Russian occupied Ukraine has been destroyed releasing massive floods throughout the region, BBC news reported. The cause of this is still unknown but Ukraine has accused Russia of destroying the dam while Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the incident.

The Twitter post purports that the magazine featured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a boat with his troops being ferried across the river Styx. The cover features Zelenskyy in the back of the boat captained by an eerie figure in black while his solider ride on the boat with Ukrainian flags.

“‘Ukrainian counteroffensive on the River Styx’ – French magazine Courrier International,” the post reads. “‘Zelensky, Zaluzhny, Tantsyura and Syrsky went to the counterattack… – continue the phrase in the comments.’”