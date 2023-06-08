FACT CHECK: Did A French Satirical Magazine Depict Ukrainian Troops Crossing The River Styx?
A post shared on social media purports French satirical magazine Courrier International published a cover that features Ukrainian troops crossing the river Styx.
“Ukrainian counteroffensive on the River Styx” – French magazine Courrier International
“Zelensky, Zaluzhny, Tantsyura and Syrsky went to the counterattack…
– continue the phrase in the comments” pic.twitter.com/K099u13PYV
— Trollstoy (@Trollstoy88) May 24, 2023
Verdict: False
This image is fabricated.
Fact Check:
The Kakhovka dam in Russian occupied Ukraine has been destroyed releasing massive floods throughout the region, BBC news reported. The cause of this is still unknown but Ukraine has accused Russia of destroying the dam while Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the incident.
The Twitter post purports that the magazine featured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a boat with his troops being ferried across the river Styx. The cover features Zelenskyy in the back of the boat captained by an eerie figure in black while his solider ride on the boat with Ukrainian flags.
“‘Ukrainian counteroffensive on the River Styx’ – French magazine Courrier International,” the post reads. “‘Zelensky, Zaluzhny, Tantsyura and Syrsky went to the counterattack… – continue the phrase in the comments.’”
The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this cover was published by Courrier International. There is no record of this cover on their website or on the archived version of their website. (RELATED: Did A Florida School Ban Amanda Gorman’s Poem?)
There is no evidence that Courrier International shared this cover on any of their verified social media accounts. Their June 1 issue is totally unrelated to Zelenskyy. It features a baby being fed by a silver spoon with the headline related to inheritance.
