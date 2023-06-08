FACT CHECK: Does Image Shared On Social Media Show Jeffrey Epstein With The Island Boys?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows Jeffery Epstein with the hip hop duo the Island Boys when they were both minors.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. The image is fabricated.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post purports Florida-based musical duo Island Boys knew Epstein when they were children. The photo shows Epstein with four boys on a beach and claims two of them are from the musical act.

“Imagine what the ‘island boys’ had to see and do,” text on the image reads. “Look at the pain in their eyes… the fear… the hopelessness… Do your part,” the caption reads.

The claim is inaccurate. The Island Boys told TMZ that they are not the boys in the viral photo. They took to social media recently to again dispel the rumor. They said in a video that people think they knew Epstein saying, “I know nothing about Jeff Epstein I promise you.” The other says, “they even went so far that they edited a picture with both of our mugshots in the picture of Jeffery Epstein,” referencing the photo in question.

Island Boys respond to rumors that Jeffrey Epstein is actually their father pic.twitter.com/M4nCkofdF9 — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 31, 2023

Furthermore, there is no credible news report that suggests this image is authentic. (RELATED: Did An AI-Controlled Drone Kill Its Operator In A Simulation?)

This is not the first time a fabricated or altered image has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked the claim that an image shows the wife of the Governor of the Belgorod region fleeing.