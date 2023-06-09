FACT CHECK: Is Target Selling Satanic Clothing?

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a collection of Satanic-themed clothing sold by Target.

Verdict: False

These images are digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Target is selling this clothing.

Fact Check:

An LGBTQ+ advocate criticized Target for taking some of its Pride collection off shelves, saying the company is “in this just for the money,” according to Fox News. Target stores faced boycotts for this collection as well as employee harassment and bomb threats to stores in Utah, Ohio and Pennsylvania, ABC News reported.

The Facebook post purports clothing with Satanic imagery is being sold at Target. One photo shows a mannequin with a red goat head on display and another two images show children wearing shirts that appear to show depictions of Satan.

“Who’s still shopping at Target,” the caption reads. (RELATED: No, Target Is Not Offering ‘Tuck-Friendly’ Bathing Suits For Children)

These images are miscaptioned, however. It’s true that one of the designers for Target’s Pride month 2023 collection sells a shirt that reads “Satan respects pronouns,” which can be seen on the designer’s Instagram. This was not sold in stores, however, according to Reuters.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports showing the alleged clothing. Likewise, it cannot be found on the Target website. The images were posted to a Facebook group that shares photos created by artificial intelligence (AI).

Check Your Fact has reached out to Target for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.