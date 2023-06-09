FACT CHECK: Is Target Selling A Shirt That Says ‘Satan Respects Pronouns?’

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a T-shirt sold by Target with text that reads “Satan respects pronouns.”

Verdict: False

The photo is miscaptioned. The design has not been sold by Target and will not be in the future, its creator confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Calls to boycott Target due to its Pride collection have been widespread and the company has recently lost at least $10 billion in market valuation, New York Post reported. In spite of the boycott, Target has received an increasing amount of foot traffic, a 12% increase between the weeks of April 30 and May 21, according to MarketWatch.

The Facebook post purports Target is selling a t-shirt that supports Satan. The photo shows a shirt with a pastel-colored illustration of a goat’s head and the words “Satan respects pronouns” and the user who posted it alleges it has been sold by Target.

“One of the many reasons you won’t see me in Target ever again…..their new tshirt they sell…freakin sickos #BoycottTarget,” the caption reads.

This is not a genuine shirt sold at Target, however. The creator, Erik Carnell, was hired by Target, but this design was not purchased by the department store. Carnell posted a statement to Instagram regarding the situation. The post showed the only three items from Carnell that were sold by Target, none of which mention Satan.

“This design was never licensed to Target,” Carnell confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact. “It has not, is not, and will not ever be sold by them.” (RELATED: Do These Images Show A Satanic-Themed Hotel Opening Soon In Plano, Texas?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to Target for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.