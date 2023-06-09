FACT CHECK: No, Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Include A ‘Nationwide Pornography Ban’ In The Debt Ceiling Bill

A post shared on Facebook purports Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene planned to put a “nationwide pornography ban” in the U.S. debt ceiling bill.



Verdict: False

The claim appears to have originated in a May 26 Twitter post from Politics Video Channel, an entity that publishes fake articles on its corresponding website. Greene’s spokesperson denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden signed a bill suspending the U.S.’ $31.4 trillion dollar debt ceiling Saturday, according to Reuters. Biden signed the bipartisan bill following negotiations with Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, CBS News reported.

“Wow WTF lunatics idiots running the GOP …… Marjorie Taylor Greene is planning to put a nationwide pornography ban bill in the debt ceiling bill,” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false and appears to have originated in a May 26 Twitter post from Politics Video Channel. “BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene is planning to put a nationwide pornography ban bill in the debt ceiling bill,” the post, which has been viewed over six million times and does not explicitly provide a source for the claim, reads.

The entity, which has a corresponding website, publishes fake articles with headlines that make sensationalized claims about former President Donald Trump, Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz and other public figures.

The May 26 Twitter post seems to be inspired by a video Greene published via her verified feed in which she discusses the pornography website PornHub and how it should be illegal. Despite these remarks, Greene never mentions implementing a “nationwide pornography ban” or including the purported ban in the U.S. debt ceiling bill.

Another tweet from Politics Video Channel features the same video of Greene’s comments about PornHub and suggests she “wants to put a ban on pornography,” while a third tweet claims the Republican Georgia Representative is planning to remove the Miller Test to do so. The Miller Test is the primary legal test used to determine whether or not an expression constitutes obscenity, according to the website, The First Amendment Encyclopedia.

The Miller Test is designed specifically for sexual content, the site indicates. (RELATED: No, Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Tweet About Dragons And Dinosaurs)

Check Your Fact has reviewed Greene’s website and verified social media accounts and she has neither published a statement regarding the purported “nationwide pornography ban” nor removed the Miller Test. In addition, there are no credible news reports supporting the claim.

Furthermore, there is no language aimed at a “nationwide pornography ban” included in H.R. 3746. The recent bill focused on the U.S. debt ceiling.

“[These are] more fabricated lies about Congresswoman Greene from left-wing conspiracy theorists,” a spokesperson from Greene’s office told Check Your Fact via email.