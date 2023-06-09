FACT CHECK: Does Viral Video Show The Nova Kakhovka Dam Being Blown Up?

A video shared on Twitter claims to show the Nova Kakhovka dam being blown up in 2023.

#BREAKING: The moment that the Nova Kakhovka dam was blown up was purportedly captured on video. If this footage is real, it would certainly refute claims that there was no explosion. pic.twitter.com/GMaarExZEn — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) June 6, 2023

Verdict: Misleading

The explosion was in November 2022.

Fact Check:

The Nova Kakhovka dam was destroyed on the night of June 5, with massive flooding of parts of the Kherson oblast, according to BBC News. Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the dam, which the nation denies, the outlet reported.

The video shows an explosion caught on a camera, with the tweet claiming it shows the moment the dam was blown up. The tweet reads, “The moment that the Nova Kakhovka dam was blown up was purportedly captured on video. If this footage is real, it would certainly refute claims that there was no explosion.”

This video, however, is from 2022. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was taken in November 2022. For example, the video was shared on The Guardian’s website.

“Footage published on the Russian Izvestiya news site shows the moment a huge blast rocked the Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson. Debris can be seen flying off the dam while a fire burns,” reads the description.

The video was also geolocated to the dam by GeoConfirmed in November 2022, though it was the bridge that was blown up, not the actual dam.

GeoConfirmed. “Claimed to be The moment of explosion/blowing up of the Nova Kakhovka bridge (above the dam) by the retreating Russians.”

(11 NOV AM) note: 3 explosions seem to be visible.

1 is the bridge, 2 seems to be more north. 46.780033, 33.367985https://t.co/uuDVFahM4R pic.twitter.com/6ECTeO2xnk — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) November 12, 2022

“‘Claimed to be The moment of explosion/blowing up of the Nova Kakhovka bridge (above the dam) by the retreating Russians.’ (11 NOV AM)note: 3 explosions seem to be visible. 1 is the bridge, 2 seems to be more north. 46.780033, 33.367985,” GeoConfirmed tweeted. (RELATED: Video Claims Ukraine’ Disabled’ Two More Russian Gunboats)

Ukraine recaptured Kherson city Nov. 11, 2022, after the Russians retreated across the Dnipro River, according to NPR. After the retreat, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed not to have left a single piece of equipment behind, which Check Your Fact debunked at the time.