FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Donald Trump Appearing Noticeably Older

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows former President Donald Trump at the PGA Tour at a greater weight with more wrinkles and saggy skin.

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally altered. The real image, published by Associated Press and other credible news outlets, does not show the same features.

Fact Check:

Former Vice President Mike Pence is now running for president against his former running mate, Trump, according to ABC News. He commented that Trump is unqualified to be president due to how he pushed Pence to ignore the Constitution on Jan. 6 by urging him to overturn the election, USA Today reported.

The Twitter image purports to show an image of Trump in which he has gained a noticeable amount of weight and has increased wrinkles. In the image, Trump is wearing a white shirt and a red MAGA hat.

“The new face of the PGA Tour,” the tweet reads. “Just a reminder: Everything Trump touches dies.”

The photo is digitally altered, however. The unedited image was taken by a photographer for the Associated Press. “Former President Donald Trump plays during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022,” its caption reads. 

This image was posted by news outlets such as The Independent and USA Today in July 2022. 

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trump’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received. (RELATED: No, Donald Trump Did Not Make A Truth Social Post About Elon Musk And Ron Desantis)

Anna Mock

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Shakespeare Say, 'The Earth Has Music For Those Who Listen'?
FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Abraham Lincoln Said, 'You Cannot Help The Poor By Destroying The Rich'
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Jim Jordan Released A Document Implicating Jerry Nadler With Hunter Biden
FACT CHECK: Did Benjamin Franklin Say, 'By Failing To Prepare, You Are Preparing To Fail'?