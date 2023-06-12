FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Donald Trump Appearing Noticeably Older

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows former President Donald Trump at the PGA Tour at a greater weight with more wrinkles and saggy skin.

The new face of the PGA Tour. Just a reminder: Everything Trump touches dies. pic.twitter.com/IAHBVxdXZs — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 6, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally altered. The real image, published by Associated Press and other credible news outlets, does not show the same features.

Fact Check:

Former Vice President Mike Pence is now running for president against his former running mate, Trump, according to ABC News. He commented that Trump is unqualified to be president due to how he pushed Pence to ignore the Constitution on Jan. 6 by urging him to overturn the election, USA Today reported.

The Twitter image purports to show an image of Trump in which he has gained a noticeable amount of weight and has increased wrinkles. In the image, Trump is wearing a white shirt and a red MAGA hat.

“The new face of the PGA Tour,” the tweet reads. “Just a reminder: Everything Trump touches dies.”

The photo is digitally altered, however. The unedited image was taken by a photographer for the Associated Press. “Former President Donald Trump plays during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022,” its caption reads.

This image was posted by news outlets such as The Independent and USA Today in July 2022.

