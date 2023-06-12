FACT CHECK: No, Sweden Did Not Declare Sex As A Sport

A photo shared on Instagram claims Sweden has declared sex as a sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tri Alphas (@tri_alphas)

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. An organization applied to the Swedish Sports Confederation to make sex recognized as sport in Sweden, but was rejected.

Fact Check:

Sweden’s defense minister stated that his country gaining full membership to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) before allied leaders gather for their next summit is top priority, according to AP News. Japan’s defense minister expressed his support for Sweden joining NATO during talks with Sweden’s defense minister.

An Instagram post claims Sweden has declared sex as a sport and decided its first competition will be on June 8. The post shares a photo of the Swedish flag juxtaposed with a suggestive photo.

“Hilarious as Sweden declares sex as sport,” text on the images reads. “Set to hold the first competition Thursday.”

It is true that there is a “sex competition” dubbed the “European Sex Championships” at an undisclosed location in Sweden, according to Daily Mail. However, Scandinavian authorities are not recognizing the event as an official sport, according to the outlet.

“The Swedish Sex Federation” applied to the Swedish Sports Confederation (RF due to its initials in Swedish) to be considered a sport, but was rejected, according to a press release. (RELATED: Have Finland And Sweden Applied For NATO Membership?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the RF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.