FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Surround The Entire Russian Army With 20,000 Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine surrounded the entire Russian army with 20,000 troops.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the entire Russian army is surrounded.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, viewed more than 34,000 times, claims that the entire Russian army is surrounded by 20,000 Ukrainian troops. The video’s caption reads, “Kherson melee: 20,000 Ukrainian fighters surrounded the entire Russian army with great tactics!”

There is, however, no evidence for this claim. If the entire Russian army was surrounded, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has also not issued any updates indicating that the Russian army was surrounded.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a non-partisan think tank that issues daily updates on the Russian-Ukrainian war, has not stated that the Russian army is surrounded. For example, in its June 3 update, the date the Facebook video was posted, it did not state that 20,000 Ukrainian troops had surrounded a massive amount of Russian troops.

“Russian forces focused offensive operations on the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line near Marinka. Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces continued limited ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast,” reads the ISW’s June 3 update.

Check Your Fact also reviewed other ISW campaign assessments. Its June 2, June 4 and June 5 assessments do not make any note of any large-scale encirclement of Russian troops. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

