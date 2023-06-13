FACT CHECK: Did Arizona Ban Electronic Voting Machines?

A post shared on Twitter claims Arizona has purportedly banned electronic voting machines.

Arizona Legislature Takes Bold Step: Bans Electronic Voting Machines for Future Federal Elections, Citing National Security Concerns. Election integrity battle escalates as Republicans bypass Governor’s veto.https://t.co/A76XDgv2ZD — Convention of States (@COSProject) May 25, 2023

Verdict: False

Republicans in the state passed Senate Concurrent Resolution (S.C.R.) 1037, which restricts the use of voting machines containing parts assembled in foreign countries. The resolution is not a bill and is non-binding, a spokesperson for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos is predicting the company’s business will ultimately “go to zero,” according to TIME. The company has been the subject of much media scrutiny, including a recent defamation case it settled with Fox News, CNN reported.

The Twitter post, viewed over 1,000 times, purports Arizona has banned electronic voting machines. The post links to an article published on the website “Convention of States.”

The claim is false. Republicans in the state passed S.C.R. 1037, which restricts the use of voting machines containing parts assembled in foreign countries that pose a threat to the U.S. and “include unsecure components in computerized devices that can and have been used to infiltrate, exfiltrate, and manipulate data.” Following the resolution’s passing, it was transmitted to Fontes for approval.

Fontes released a statement regarding the resolution on May 22, noting it is non-binding and does not have the force of law.

“Election equipment must be certified by the federal and state government by specific requirements outlined in federal and state law. That certification process is being followed in Arizona, and all applicable election equipment being used in Arizona is certified,” Fontes said via the statement.

“If those requirements or certification process were to be changed, it would require a regular bill to be passed by the legislature and signed by the governor—which is not the case for this non-binding resolution,” he continued.

Republicans passed the resolution after Senate Bill (S.B.) 1074 was vetoed by Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. The Senate bill would have required all electronic parts of voting machines to be manufactured in the U.S. and all source codes to be submitted and maintained on file by the Auditor General.

Hobbs vetoed S.B. 1074 on Apr. 6, stating that it purports to solve a problem that does not exist. (RELATED: Is Arizona’s Voting Equipment Not Certified?)

Paul Smith-Leonard, a spokesperson for Fontes, confirmed that S.C.R. 1037 passed after S.B. 1047 was vetoed and told Check Your Fact the resolution was non-binding in an email.

“Yes, it is true that S.B. 1074 was vetoed. Where confusion may have arisen is in connection with a Senate Concurrent Resolution passed by the legislature which seeks to ban certain electronic voting machines. This S.C.R. [1037] is not a bill and does not have the force of law,” Smith-Leonard said. He also directed us to Fontes’ statement reiterating the non-binding nature of the resolution.

In addition, Republican Arizona State Sen. Sonny Borrelli sent a letter to the La Paz County Board of Supervisors on May 22 stating that only voting machines that meet the criteria outlined in S.C.R. 1037 should be used in elections.

Check Your Fact has contacted Borrelli’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.