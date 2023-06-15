FACT CHECK: Did A Church In Massachusetts Catch Fire During A Same-Sex Wedding?

A video shared on Twitter claims a church in Boston, Massachusetts caught fire during a same-sex wedding, leaving no survivors.

Church burnt down by a lightening, in Boston, In the USA, during a marriage ceremony of homosexual couple. No survival from the participants. God still in control over Satan’s counterfeits and attacks to God’s instructions. Sodom and gomorrah, VVIP, Sonko, Rigathi Gachagua pic.twitter.com/xxTMazQPNG — Mr Brown💕 (@MteteziMtetezi6) June 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services confirmed that the claims are false in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post claims a Massachusetts church caught fire during the wedding of a same-sex couple. Its steeple falls, creating a larger fire, and distressed yells are audible.

“Church burnt down by a lightening, in Boston, In the USA, during a marriage ceremony of homosexual couple. No survival from the participants,” the tweet reads. “God still in control over Satan’s counterfeits and attacks to God’s instructions. Sodom and gomorrah, VVIP, Sonko, Rigathi Gachagua.”

The caption is not accurate, however. The church that caught fire was in Spencer, Massachusetts, and no injuries were reported, according to the Associated Press. There was no same-sex wedding going on, as the church was unoccupied, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services told Check Your Fact in an email.

“Almost nothing in that tweet is accurate. The church was located in Spencer, MA, about 55 miles west of Boston,” the spokesperson said. “Moreover, this was one of at least three structure fires in Massachusetts that were caused by lightning strikes that day.” (RELATED: No, Viral Video Does Not Show Electric Car Fire At U.S. Warehouse)

The church, First Congregational Church of Spencer, has posted on its Facebook page multiple times in support of LGBTQ+ rights.