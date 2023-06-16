FACT CHECK: No, China Is Not Providing Tanks To Ukraine

A video shared on Facebook claims China is preparing to provide tanks for Ukraine.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence China has sent tanks to Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, viewed more than 65,000 times, claims that China is preparing to provide tanks to Ukraine. The video’s caption reads, “Putin Is Mad: Unexpected Move from China! Chinese Tanks Are Involved in the War.” The Facebook video’s preview reads, “Chinese tanks are ready for battle on the Ukrainian side!”

Oryx, a military analysis website, keeps a list of heavy weaponry pledged and delivered to Ukraine. While several Western countries, such as the United States and Germany, have pledged modern battle tanks, and others, such as Poland and Czech Republic, have sent Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine, China is not listed. (RELATED: Image Of American Flags Draped Over Caskets Predates Russian-Ukrainian War)

There is no evidence China is providing any kind of weaponry to Ukraine. Chinese-made armored trucks have appeared in Chechnya, which raised questions that Chinese equipment might appear in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Leaked Pentagon documents noted that Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service believed that China would provide weaponry to Russia, according to The Washington Post.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Chinese Embassy in the United States for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.