FACT CHECK: No, ABC Has Not Canceled ‘The View’

A post shared on Twitter claims ABC has canceled talk show “The View” due to low viewership.

Canceled: ABC Removes “The View” From Its 2024 Roster: “Nobody Watches Anymore” Joe Barton: We can’t allow them to keep taking premium time slot not while Roseanne Barr is gearing up to kick in at the same time next fall She’ll clobber us 👏🏻 https://t.co/NL87CxZWdh — 🦅 Eagle Wings 🦅 (@CRRJA5) June 7, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence ABC has canceled “The View.” The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

“The View” star Alyssa Farah Griffin was recently interviewed by prosecutors investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, according to New York Post. Griffin, a former White House communications director for former President Donald Trump, stated that she was surprised by how much prosecutors focused on Trump’s state of mind after the election, CNN reported.

A Twitter post claims ABC has canceled “The View” for 2024 due to low viewership. The post shares an article covering the claim.

“Canceled: ABC Removes ‘The View’ From Its 2024 Roster: ‘Nobody Watches Anymore,'” the tweet reads. “Joe Barton: We can’t allow them to keep taking premium time slot not while Roseanne Barr is gearing up to kick in at the same time next fall She’ll clobber us

There is no evidence for this allegation, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the show being canceled.

The claim seems to originate from an article on a website called the Dunning-Kruger Times. In the site’s “About Us” page, it reads, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Junk News.”

The Twitter post also included a link to a website called Sportal X featuring the same article. Similarly, this website’s “About” page states its content is “satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously.” (RELATED: Has Kyle Rittenhouse Settled With ‘The View’ For $22 Million?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to ABC for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.