FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show ABC News Segment About Amazon Package Thief Buying A Lamborghini

A video shared on Instagram claims to show an ABC News segment about an Amazon package thief who bought a Lamborghini by reselling the packages he stole.

Verdict: False

The video is staged, according to the creator. ABC News did not run the segment in the Instagram video, which was created by the original video’s creator.

Fact Check:

The Instagram video, which has racked up nearly 4,500 likes and 75,000 in a day, claims to show an ABC News segment about an Amazon package thief who bought a Lamborghini. The video’s caption reads, “JUST IN: An #Amazon package thief bought a Lamborghini after reselling the stolen items he took. He later was caught and fired 👀😳”

However, the video is staged. Check Your Fact reviewed the ABC News website and did not find any news stories related to the alleged incident. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for media outlets reporting on any such incident.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted to TikTok by user Dominykas. In a follow-up video, he claims he was being sued by Amazon and explained that he faked the entire thing using photoshop, artificial intelligence, and props.

“Because of the power of AI I was able to do really interesting things like this,” the user said. (RELATED: Did A.I Robots Kill 29 Humans In A Japanese Lab?)

ABC News confirmed to Check Your Fact that the claim is false. Check Your Fact reached out to Amazon for comment.