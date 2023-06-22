FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show ABC News Segment About Amazon Package Thief Buying A Lamborghini

A video shared on Instagram claims to show an ABC News segment about an Amazon package thief who bought a Lamborghini by reselling the packages he stole.

 

Verdict: False

The video is staged, according to the creator. ABC News did not run the segment in the Instagram video, which was created by the original video’s creator.

The Instagram video, which has racked up nearly 4,500 likes and 75,000 in a day, claims to show an ABC News segment about an Amazon package thief who bought a Lamborghini. The video’s caption reads, “JUST IN: An #Amazon package thief bought a Lamborghini after reselling the stolen items he took. He later was caught and fired 👀😳”

However, the video is staged. Check Your Fact reviewed the ABC News website and did not find any news stories related to the alleged incident. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for media outlets reporting on any such incident.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted to TikTok by user Dominykas. In a follow-up video, he claims he was being sued by Amazon and explained that he faked the entire thing using photoshop, artificial intelligence, and props.

“Because of the power of AI I was able to do really interesting things like this,” the user said. (RELATED: Did A.I Robots Kill 29 Humans In A Japanese Lab?)

ABC News confirmed to Check Your Fact that the claim is false. Check Your Fact reached out to Amazon for comment.

