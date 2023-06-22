FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show A Ukrainian Tank Disguised As A House

A post shared on Instagram claims to show a Ukrainian tank disguised as a house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kagan Dunlap (@kagan.dunlap)

Verdict: False

The house on wheels was created by a civilian. It was created before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country’s armed forces have lost several dozen tanks in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, though he claimed that Ukraine has more tanks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Instagram video claims to show a Ukrainian tank disguised as a house. The text in the video reads, “A Ukrainian tank uses a house as camouflage.”

This video, however, shows a house on wheels created by a Ukrainian civilian. The house was featured in news reports before the Russian invasion began in February 2022. For example, the Ukrainian outlet 34 телеканал ran a news segment on the machine in September 2020 and shared it on its YouTube channel.



The house on wheels was created by a Ukrainian family from Petrykyvka, according to rbc.ua. The machine was a project of a Ukrainian farmer and its construction was helped by Mykola Deka, a local craftsman, the outlet reported. Deka remains in eastern Ukraine as of July 2022, according to Radio Free Europe/Free Liberty. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

This claim was also debunked by PolitiFact and Newsweek. Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming that Russia controlled 90 percent of Ukraine.