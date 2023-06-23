FACT CHECK: Image Of Joe Biden Wearing Bubble Wrap Suit Is AI-Generated

An image shared on Twitter purports to show President Joe Biden wearing a “new costume designed to provide protection against falls.”

NASA and the White House, have unveiled a new costume designed to provide protection against falls 🤪 This innovative costume is dedicated to Joe Biden, to help him avoid unnecessary injuries. The safety and well-being of our leaders are a priority 😜 🚀 #NASA #StaySafety pic.twitter.com/lo3xtd2m5s — Haitanka🇭🇹💞🇵🇱 (@Haitanka1) June 9, 2023

Verdict: False

The image was created using artificial intelligence (AI), a scan using AI-generated content detection website Hive Moderation, shows.

Fact Check:

Biden canceled his scheduled Monday events, including talks with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)’s outgoing secretary general, due to an unplanned root canal, according to CNN. Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor said he “tolerated the procedure well” in a letter that was distributed to the press, Reuters reported.

“NASA and the White House, have unveiled a new costume designed to provide protection against falls This innovative costume is dedicated to Joe Biden, to help him avoid unnecessary injuries. The safety and well-being of our leaders are a priority,” the Twitter image’s caption purports. The image, viewed over 5,000 times, appears to show Biden wearing a bubble wrap suit.

The image was created using AI, a scan using AI-generated content detection website Hive Moderation, shows. The scan reveals the image is 69.6% likely AI-generated, with the program Midjourney being the most probable source of creation. Check Your Fact also reviewed the image and noticed there are seven fingers on Biden’s left hand, which is a tell-tale sign that the image is AI-generated.

Likewise, the White House has neither announced a costume designed to protect Biden from falls via its website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has not publicly commented on the purported claim.

Furthermore, the image is not featured in any recent credible news reports about Biden. (RELATED: Viral Image Purporting To Show Man Wearing ‘Trans Kids Are Sexy’ T-Shirt Is Altered)

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House and NASA for comment on the image and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.