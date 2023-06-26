FACT CHECK: No, Trump Did Not Make A Truth Social Post Saying He ‘Forgot To Give Back Some Paperwork’

An image shared on Twitter claims former President Donald Trump purportedly said he “forgot to give back some paperwork” in a recent TRUTH Social post.

Verdict: False

The purported remark does not appear in Trump’s TRUTH Social feed. The image of the alleged post can be traced back to Twitter user @gvnzng, who admitted it was fake.

Trump raised two million dollars for his 2024 presidential campaign just hours after he was arraigned in a federal court in Miami Tuesday, according to Politico. Trump held a private fundraising event at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, following a speech in which he criticized President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Justice, CBS News reported.

“I HAD A PERFECT CALL AND FORGOT TO GIVE BACK SOME PAPERWORK TO THE NATIONAL ARCHIEVES [sic] AND SUDDNELY [sic] FOR TRUMP IT’S SUCH A BIG DEAL. I ALREADY KNOW IN MY MIND I WILL BE PRESIDENT AGAIN IN 2024 SO IT WON’T MATTER. AND JUST WAIT. THEY WILL ALL PAY!” the purported TRUTH Social post, shared via Twitter and viewed over 29,000 times, purports.

The claim is false, as the purported post does not appear in Trump’s TRUTH Social feed. Likewise, there is no mention of the purported post on the former Republican President’s official website. In addition, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Trump made the supposed remark.

Another iteration of the claim was posted on Twitter on Jun. 9 by @gvnzng. The social media user admitted the post was fake via a thread that included other TRUTH Social posts they’d created.

“ALL MY ‘TRUMP TRUTHS’ Thanks for asking ALL!” the social media user captioned the Twitter thread.

The fake TRUTH Social post references Trump’s recent indictment over allegations he mishandled classified documents. Trump appeared in a federal court in Miami Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, according to CNN. Included in the charges are 31 counts of “willful retention of national defense information,” the outlet indicated. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Post A Truth Social Message Criticizing Mark Meadows?)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.