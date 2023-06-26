FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show U.S. Military Movement

A video shared on Twitter claims to show U.S. military movement.

🇺🇸 In the United States, incomprehensible military activity .. pic.twitter.com/2e3VDLG5fU — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 18, 2023



Verdict: False

The video shows Canadian armored vehicles. The person who originally posted the video claims it was taken in Canada.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video claiming to show “incomprehensible military activity” in the U.S. This particular tweet has 2 million impressions, 1,600 retweets, and 5,300 likes as of publishing time.

However, the video was not taken in the U.S. The original video, shared on TikTok, claims it shows “hundreds of tanks” being transported in Quebec, Canada. The video shows LAV-6, which is not a tank, according to Army Technology.

A Canadian Armed Forces spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact that the video shows Canadian vehicles. (RELATED: No, Video Does Not Show Aftermath Of Russian Strike On Ukraine)

These are Canadian Armed Forces vehicles, returning from a large Canadian military exercise called MAPLE RESOLVE, in Wainwright, Alberta. This is a standard, annual military exercise,” the spokesperson explained. “The vehicles are travelling by train, returning to Canadian Forces Base in Valcartier, QC.”

The exercise took place from May 8 to May 22. The event is “the Canadian Army’s largest and most complex training exercise of 2023,” according to the Canadian Armed Forces website. The spokesperson also linked to an image of the vehicles being loaded onto a train.

The tweet has a Community Notes context label attached to it. Social media users have been spreading videos of U.S. military vehicles traveling throughout the U.S. and implying that they show the military preparing for war against the U.S. populace, according to Forbes.