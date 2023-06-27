FACT CHECK: No, Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Did Not Enter Billboard Top 100 After Titan Submersible Incident

A post shared on Twitter claims Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” 7.8 million streams on Spotify and entered the Billboard Top 100 at #12 since the Titan submarine went missing last week.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. The song does not appear on the Spotify or Billboard Top 100 for the past week.

Fact Check:

A submersible created by OceanGate imploded this week during a dive to the Titanic’s wreckage, killing all five passengers, according to NPR. Four years prior to this incident, a submersible expert warned that the vessel’s hull was breaking down and that the sub required more testing, Business Insider reported.

A Twitter post claims that Dion’s song “My Heart Will Go On,” which was featured in James Cameron’s Titanic film, appeared in the Billboard Top 100 following the incident. The tweet shares an image of Dion and an image of the Titan submarine.

“‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion has received (7.8M) streams on Spotify, and enters the billboard top 100 at #12 after the submarine mishap this week,” the tweet reads.

The claim is baseless, however. The song did not appear in Spotify’s top weekly songs for the week of June 16-22 or on the Billboard Top 100. At the time of writing, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds the #12 spot. (RELATED: Did Ukraine Sink A Russian Nuclear Submarine?)



“My Heart Will Go On” has over 460 million streams on Spotify. However, it’s not possible that the song has been streamed 7.8 million times in the past week, as the songs on the bottom of the Spotify Top 200 list hold 7.5 million weekly streams.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Spotify for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.