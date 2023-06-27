FACT CHECK: No, German Satirical Magazine The Titanic’s June 2023 Cover Does Not Show Volodymr Zelenskyy

A photo shared on Facebook alleges German satirical magazine The Titanic depicted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his pants down.

Verdict: False

The alleged cover cannot be found in an archive of Titanic Magazine’s recent covers and cannot be found on any of its verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

Zelenskyy recently stated that if the Kremlin loses to Ukraine’s current counteroffensive, Russia will lose the war as a whole, according to NBC News. Zelenskyy admitted that Ukraine’s offensive has been going “slower than desired,” and stated that the war is not a Hollywood movie with instant results, BBC reported.

The Facebook post purports The Titanic, a German satire magazine, published a cover mocking Zelenskyy. The alleged cover shows the Ukrainian president with his pants being weighed down by a smelly tank.

“Successful counterattack in your own pants,” the alleged cover reads. (RELATED: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wears Symbol Long Associated With Ukrainian Nationalism)

This is not a genuine cover from Titanic Magazine, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about such a cover. Although the alleged cover shows “June 2023” in the top right corner, it cannot be found in an archive of recent Titanic Magazine covers. The genuine cover for June 2023 does not feature Zelenskyy.

The image cannot be found on the publication’s verified Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Titanic Magazine for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.