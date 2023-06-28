FACT CHECK: Did A Pentagon ‘Accounting Error’ Allow An Extra $6.2 Trillion In Military Aid To Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook claims a Pentagon “accounting error” allowed an extra $6.2 trillion in military aid to Ukraine.



Verdict: Misleading

It is $6.2 billion, not $6.2 trillion.

Fact Check:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a recent interview that Ukraine’s offensive is going “slowly,” according to BBC News. Western officials told CNN that Ukraine’s offensive has generated less success than was previously assessed.

The Facebook video claims that an accounting error allowed the Pentagon to provide $6.2 trillion more in aid to Ukraine. The video’s caption reads, “Are you Kidding ME!?! The Pentagon magically found $6.2 Trillion Extra for Ukraine?!?” (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

This claim, however, is misleading. The Pentagon’s “accounting error” overvalued weapons sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion, according to the Associated Press. Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said during a June 20 Pentagon press briefing that the department “discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine.” Singh explained that “services used replacement costs rather than net book value, thereby overestimating the value of the equipment.”

“We have confirmed that for F.Y. ’23 the final calculation is $3.6 billion and for F.Y. ’22 it is $2.6 billion, for a combined total of $6.2 billion. These valuation errors in no way limit or restricted the size of any of our PDAs or impacted the provision of support to Ukraine, and while the DOD — while the DOD retains the authority to utilize the recaptured PDA, this has no bearing on appropriated USAI or Ukraine PDA replenishment funding approved by Congress,” Singh said.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with extensive military aid since Russia invaded the country last February, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The U.S. has provided around $75 billion in total aid.