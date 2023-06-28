FACT CHECK: Was The Titan Submersible’s Gaming Controller Pictured On The Ocean Floor?

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows remnants of the Logitech gaming controller that was used in the Titan submersible after its fatal implosion.

Verdict: False

The image was digitally altered. The same image of the ocean floor was originally posted in a 2020 BBC article and does not show the controller.

Fact Check:

The Titan submersible, which killed five people after imploding during a dive to the Titanic ruins, was controlled by a Logitech gamepad, Newsweek reported. Logitech stock has fallen by 3.4% and its product was inundated with negative Amazon reviews since the vessel was announced as missing last week, according to New York Post.

A photo allegedly shows the Logitech controller used to steer the Titan submersible laying on the ocean floor. The image appears to faintly show the controller submerged in sand with a yellow square around it.

“The cheapest part survived,” the caption reads.

The image actually stems from a 2020 BBC article, showing the controller has been digitally edited into the sand.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced that it discovered debris consistent with the Titan submersible about 1,600 feet from the Titanic, The Hill reported. At the time of writing, there are no credible news reports showing images of the debris.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the controller being found. (RELATED: Did A Ukrainian Drone Sink A Russian Ship Carrying An S-400 Air Defense System?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.