FACT CHECK: Atlantic Article About Pride Weekend Parade Is Not Real

An image shared on Facebook claims to show an article from The Atlantic about a man exposing himself to a child at a Pride weekend parade.



Verdict: False

The article is not real. An Atlantic spokesperson confirmed it is fake.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing an image of an article alleged to be from The Atlantic. The article headline allegedly reads, “At this weekend’s Pride parade, a man exposed his genitals to my 6 year old. She was horrified. Am I raising a bigot?”

This article, though, does not exist. Check Your Fact reviewed The Atlantic’s website and did not find any article matching the one in the Facebook image. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for the alleged article. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)