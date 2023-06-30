FACT CHECK: Did The Guardian Post Article About Taxing The Rich After The Titan Submersible Incident?

An image shared on social media purports The Guardian published an article that calls for tax hikes after the search for the missing submersible.

Utterly repugnant. Regardless of what you think of those involved in #Titan the likelihood is they are all dead and their families live in dread. @AyoCaesar is monstrous, pic.twitter.com/ll7tPkXHSx — David Vance (@DVATW) June 22, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The Guardian did not publish this headline.

Fact Check:

Recovery effort to recover the Titan Submersible debris continues after the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found near the Titanic was from the submarine, Fox News reported. As of Sunday, the recovery team has made four dives and has used some of Oceangate’s equipment.

The Twitter post shows an image of an alleged headline from The Guardian written by political commentator Ash Sarkar. The alleged article follows The Guardian’s style of headlines, including a photo of the writer.

“IF the super-rich can spend £250,000 on vanity jaunts miles beneath the ocean then they’re not being taxed enough,” the alleged article reads.

The image is fabricated There is no credible news report that suggests this article was published by The Guardian. There is no record of this headline on their website. There is no record of the headline on any of their social media accounts.

The alleged author, Ash Sarkar did not share this article on her social media. However, she did tweet a similar sentiment about the recent catastrophe involving the death of those onboard the submersible. She said, “If the super-rich can spend £250,000 on vanity jaunts 2.4 miles beneath the ocean then they’re not being taxed enough.” This tweet was not related to The Guardian. (RELATED: Did Trump Say His Lawyers Failed To Hide His Classified Documents From The DOJ?)

This is not the first time a misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim former President Donald Trump blamed his team for not hiding documents from the government.