FACT CHECK: Did The Guardian Post Article About Taxing The Rich After The Titan Submersible Incident?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: No, Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Did Not Enter Billboard Top 100 After Titan Submersible Incident
FACT CHECK: Did 27,000 Russian Troops Surrender In Ukraine?
FACT CHECK: No, The Passengers On The Titan Submersible Were Not Found Alive After 55 Hours
FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show World Leaders After A Secret Grand Lodge Meeting?