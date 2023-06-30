FACT CHECK: Did 27,000 Russian Troops Surrender In Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook claims 27,000 Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence of a mass surrender of 27,000 Russian troops.

Fact Check:

Ukraine has claimed to have gained ground in southern and eastern Ukraine, including capturing the village of Rivnopil, according to The Wall Street Journal. This comes in the aftermath of a mutiny led by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video claims 27,000 Russian troops had abandoned their positions in Ukraine and surrendered. The Facebook video’s caption reads, “Putin’s Last Day: 27.000 Russian soldiers abandoned their trenches and surrender!”

This claim, however, lacks evidence. If 27,000 Russian troops had surrendered, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search and a review of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s website also did not yield any results for an alleged mass surrender of 27,000 Russian troops.

The Institute for the Study of War, a non-partisan think tank, publishes daily assessments of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Check Your Fact reviewed the June 20 through June 25 assessments. This review also did not yield any evidence for the mass surrender of 27,000 Russian troops.

The Sunday Times reported June 17 that both sides had taken “thousands” of prisoners over the course of the war. Human rights organizations say that between 8,000 and 10,000 Ukrainian troops were held as prisoners by Russia and that there are “far fewer” Russian troops held by Ukraine, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Image Of American Flags Draped Over Caskets Predates Russian-Ukrainian War)

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show Chechen troops hit by an explosion.