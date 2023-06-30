FACT CHECK: No, Donald Trump Has Not Made A Deal With Vladimir Putin To ‘Save America’

A video shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have made a deal that will “save America.”

Verdict: False

The video is not recent, however. It was originally posted in 2016 by a YouTube channel that regularly spreads conspiracy theories.

Fact Check:

Trump is filing a countersuit against advice columnist E. Jean Carroll who won $5 million in a lawsuit against him for sexual abuse, according to AP News. Trump is suing for defamation after Carroll stated on TV that he raped her before the jury found that he sexually assaulted her instead, ABC News reported.

A Facebook video claims Trump and Putin have made a “new deal” that will benefit America. The video claims that the two agreed that “Russia and the U.S. must become friends” and “cooperate on a wide range of issues.”

“DONALD TRUMP CALLED UP PUTIN TODAY AND MADE A NEW DEAL THAT WILL SAVE AMERICA,” the video’s title and caption read.

The video shown is not recent, however. Instead, it was originally posted to YouTube on Nov 16, 2016 by The Next News Network, a channel that spreads conspiracy theories, according to the Chicago Tribune. The video was posted a few days after Trump and Putin exchanged their first phone call, according to The Guardian.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the two men recently making a “new deal.” (RELATED: Did Vladimir Putin Collapse After Suffering A Heart Attack?)



Check Your Fact has contacted the Kremlin and Trump’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.