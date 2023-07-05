FACT CHECK: Video Showing B-2 Bomber Is From Air Show

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

A video shared on Twitter claims to show a B-2 bomber flying over Miami, Florida, in preparation for the moving of missile defenses.


Verdict: Misleading

The bomber was flying as part of an air show. There is no evidence it was for anything else.

Fact Check:

The Twitter video, which shows a B-2 bomber flying over a breach, claims that the missile defenses are being moved to locations on the west coast and implies the bomber is part of this.

This claim is highly misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from the Hyundai Air and Sea Show. A tweet from the event shows the B-2 bomber flying over Miami as part of the air show.

“The @usairforce B-2’s graceful maneuvers and cutting-edge design left us in awe of its sheer power and precision. It was a truly unforgettable sight that reminded us of the extraordinary capabilities of our military aircraft,” reads the tweet. (RELATED: Image Of American Flags Draped Over Caskets Predates Russian-Ukrainian War)

A spokesperson for the event confirmed to Reuters that the video is from the event. Check Your Fact could not find any evidence that missile defense systems are moving to the west coast.

Elias Atienza

