FACT CHECK: No, Donald Trump’s Security Presence Does Not Prove He Is Still President

A video shared on Facebook claims that a security presence around former President Donald Trump proves that he is still president.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Trump won the 2020 election. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that former presidents are still protected.

Fact Check:

Trump recently gave out signatures and took pictures with supporters at a Waffle House in Columbus, Georgia, Daily Mail reported. “We did absolutely nothing wrong,” he said of his indictment of alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to a Columbus area TV station.

A Facebook video claims that Trump is still president due to a security presence following him during this visit. The footage appears to show several police motorcycles and black vehicles before cutting to a clip of Trump entering a crowded Waffle House. The end appears to show a man with a gun standing outside of the building.

“WATCH TILL END TO SEE WHO’S PROTECTING OUR PRESIDENT,” text on the video reads. “GREAT VID OF TRUMPS MOTORCADE & in WAFFLE HOUSE.”

“Donald Trump has armed military escorting him! Ya know who gets that kind of protection? The President of the United States!” the caption reads.

Trump having security protection does not indicate he is still president. Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, according to Pew Research Center. Former presidents are entitled to Secret Service protection, according to its website.

“The U.S. Secret Service conducts its protective mission as outlined in 18 USC 3056,” a Secret Service spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Donald Trump Makes Misleading Claims About Ron Desantis’s Actions On Vaccines)

The spokesperson also included an excerpt of 18 USC 3056, highlighting the portion that says the Secret Service is authorized to protect “Former Presidents and their spouses for their lifetimes, except that protection of a spouse shall terminate in the event of remarriage.”

Check Your Fact reached out to the Columbus Police Department in Georgia for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.