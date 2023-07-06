FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Riot At The French Central Stock Exchange?
A video shared on social media purportedly shows protestors storming the Central Stock Exchange in France.
🇫🇷 Rioters are trying to storm the Central Stock Exchange of Marseille, France.
Verdict: False
The claim is inaccurate. The video does not show the Stock Exchange.
Fact Check:
Protests have broken out across France this week after a video went viral of a police officer shooting a 17-year old during a traffic stop, The Associated Press reported. Over 200 cities had reports of arson, looting and clashes with police and more than 3,400 arrests were made.
The Twitter post purports a large crowd of rioters are breaking the windows at the stock exchange. The video shows the group using large objects to ram into the windows as others jump and chant.
“Rioters are trying to storm the Central Stock Exchange of Marseille, France,” the caption reads.
The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is of the stock exchange. This video does appear to be a recent riot in France, but the caption mislabels the location. The video stems from a recent incident during the protests. The video shows a sign that reads, “Bourse” which in English translates to “exchange.” However, “The Centre Commercial Bourse” is a shopping mall.
🔴Flash⚠️ centre bourse de Marseille détruit 🔴
Local news outlet La Provence reported that the shopping mall had been broken into on July 1. (RELATED: Did Trump Say His Lawyers Failed To Hide His Classified Documents From The DOJ?)
