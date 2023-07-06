FACT CHECK: Does Video Show Riot At The French Central Stock Exchange?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows protestors storming the Central Stock Exchange in France. 🇫🇷 Rioters are trying to storm the Central Stock Exchange of Marseille, France. pic.twitter.com/rpGZXgaVKw — 🅰pocalypsis 🅰pocalypseos 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 🅉 (@apocalypseos) July 1, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video does not show the Stock Exchange.

Fact Check:

Protests have broken out across France this week after a video went viral of a police officer shooting a 17-year old during a traffic stop, The Associated Press reported. Over 200 cities had reports of arson, looting and clashes with police and more than 3,400 arrests were made.

The Twitter post purports a large crowd of rioters are breaking the windows at the stock exchange. The video shows the group using large objects to ram into the windows as others jump and chant. “Rioters are trying to storm the Central Stock Exchange of Marseille, France,” the caption reads.