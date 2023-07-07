FACT CHECK: Images Depict Two Different Country’s Riots, Not Two French Riots

An image shared on social media purportedly shows a peaceful French protest in 2016 and a violent French riot labeled 2023.

I see that worked out great for them. France 2016 vs 2023

🤨 pic.twitter.com/DfvjfBM1tp — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 2, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The photo of a peaceful protest is from Brussels.

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering cutting off citizens’ access to certain social media features during the recent protests and riots that occurred across the country, Euro News reported. Macron discussed this possibility with mayors that were seeing a large amount of unrest in the aftermath of a police officer killing a 17-year old during a traffic stop.

The Twitter post purportedly shows a peaceful protest that occurred in France in 2016 and a team of firefighters extinguishing a car fire from a violent riot in France in 2023. The top image of the peaceful protest shows a large group with a banner in support of refugees while the bottom whos four firefighters standing in front of a large blaze.

“I see that worked out great for them. France 2016 vs 2023,” the caption reads.

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests both of these photos were taken in France.(RELATED: Did Trump Say His Lawyers Failed To Hide His Classified Documents From The DOJ?)

The bottom photo does show a recent fire after rioters clashed with police officers in France. However, the top photo was not taken in France. The image was taken of a protest in Brussels during a 2015 demonstration in solidarity with refugees and to show their support for bringing them into Belgium.

