FACT CHECK: Video Claims Largest French Library Destroyed By Rioters

A video shared on Twitter claims to show rioters setting the Alcazar Library in Marseille, France on fire.

Rioters have destroyed the largest library in France with fire. The Alcazar Library in Marseille included an archive of one million rare and historically significant documents. Not a bad thing if you’re trying to erase history and rewrite it. pic.twitter.com/Hrhy4jhoF5 — Project TABS (@ProjectTabs) July 5, 2023



Verdict: False

The video shows a fire at a post office in the Philippines.

Fact Check:

France has experienced violent riots for more than a week, as rioters and protesters acted out due to the death of a 17-year-old shot by police during a traffic stop, according to Politico EU. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the “peak” of the riots had passed, the outlet reported.

The video claims that rioters “destroyed the largest library in France with fire.” The video shows a building on fire.

This claim, however, is false. Check Your Fact did not find any evidence that a fire destroyed the entirety of the Alcazar Library. French outlet La Provence reported that the front of the library had been destroyed though rioters were unable to get inside. The library was temporarily closed before it was reopened on July 4, according to the library’s Facebook page.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video actually shows a post office in Manila, Philippines on fire in May 2023. Another video of the fire was published by the Associated Press. The library also looks different from the actual post office.

This claim was also debunked by Full Fact. (RELATED: Image Of American Flags Draped Over Caskets Predates Russian-Ukrainian War)

Multiple videos and photos have been falsely attributed to the riots in France. Check Your Fact recently debunked a photo allegedly showing a gorilla escaping from a zoo in Paris during the riots.