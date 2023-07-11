FACT CHECK: Did More People Move Out Of Florida Than New York And California?

Business Insider reported that more people moved out of Florida than New York and California.

Verdict: False

More people moved out of New York and California than Florida. Florida had positive net migration, while more people moved out of New York and California than moved in. Business Insider issued a correction.

Fact Check:

Business Insider published an article headlined, “More people actually moved out of Florida than New York or California in 2021.” The article claims 674,000 people moved out of Florida and cites the American Community Survey of 2021, which was released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The article was also shared to Facebook pages owned by Insider, such as Insider News.

This claim, however, is false. Check Your Fact reviewed the data from survey, which showed that 674,740 people moved into Florida, while 469,577 moved out. Florida had a positive net migration of 205,000 people.

In contrast, 841,065 people moved out of California and 433,402 people moved in, showing a negative migration of around 408,000 people. New York saw 287,249 people move in and 571,041 people move out, for a negative net migration of 283,700 people, according to the survey.

Jared Walzack, the Vice President of State Projects at the Tax Foundation, said in a Twitter thread that the article was “based on a complete inversion of the data.”(RELATED: Nikki Haley Claims China Has The Largest Navy In The World)

This @BusinessInsider piece claiming more people moved out of Florida than NY or CA is based on a complete inversion of the data. Census’s “different state of residence 1 year ago” by state means that the person just moved TO the state, not OUT of it.https://t.co/6vSSDkcwG7 — Jared Walczak (@JaredWalczak) July 11, 2023



“Census data DO NOT show that an estimated 674,740 Florida residents left the state in 2021, which supposedly “undercuts the narrative that people are leaving states like New York and California more disproportionately than other highly populated states.” Precisely the opposite,” he tweeted in the thread.

Business Insider later issued a correction and changed its headline to “We got it wrong: More people moved out of New York and California than Florida in 2021.”

“Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct an error regarding Census data. In 2021, an estimated 469,577 people moved out of Florida, while 674,740 people relocated to the state. An earlier version of the story switched those numbers.,” reads the correction.

A Business Insider editor told Check Your Fact that “the link has been updated and the story corrected.” An Insider spokesperson said to Check Your Fact the Insider News Facebook post was removed.

Check Your Fact reached out to the U.S. Census Bureau.