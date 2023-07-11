FACT CHECK: Viral Post Falsely Claims Kim Jong Un Will Kill Anyone Who Attempts Suicide And Fails

A post shared on Twitter purports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will kill anyone in the country who attempts suicide and fails.

is this supposed to be a punishment or a reward LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/uSlRa9ux0L — Corn ✧⍣ (@upblissed) June 23, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim originally stems from an online article published by the website “Yadu News Nation” and appears to be fabricated, according to Reuters.

Kim Jong Un recently banned suicide in North Korea after deaths by suicide increased in skyrocketing numbers, according to Insider. The North Korean leader called suicide “treason against socialism,” The Mirror reported.

“North Korea: Kim Jong Un Bans Suicide; Will Kill Anyone Who Attempts And Fails,” the Twitter post, viewed over four million times, purports.

The claim is false. The claim originally stems from an online article published by the website “Yadu News Nation” and appears to be fabricated, according to Reuters. The outlet labeled the article as fabricated due to a sentence that claimed Kim Jong Un had addressed the people of North Korea after riding in on a white unicorn. The article’s headline also matches the verbiage of the Twitter post.

According to the article, anyone who is contemplating suicide will be “temporarily relocated to a reeducation camp until they demonstrate a proper dedication to anti-capitalist theory or until they die an honorable death from starvation, exposure or torture. Whichever comes first.”

The information published by Yadu News Nation was referenced in a Jun. 20 article from the Indian newspaper Pragativadi, a spokesperson told Reuters in an email. The newspaper also said it’d removed the article from its website and social media accounts. Check Your Fact reviewed the link to the Pragativadi article, and it is, in fact, no longer visible.

An archived screenshot of the Jun. 20 article is available via the Internet Archive Wayback Machine. (RELATED: Did Kim Jong Un Meet With Vladimir Putin In 2022?)

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting Kim Jong Un will kill anyone in North Korea who attempts suicide and fails.