FACT CHECK: No, Mark Zuckerberg Did Not Accuse Elon Musk Of Having An Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows a tweet from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accusing Tesla CEO Elon Musk of having an affair with billionaire Sergey Brin’s wife.

ZUCK IS HOLDING BACK NO SHOTS pic.twitter.com/eRrx9Glp3R — LeGate🇺🇦 (@williamlegate) July 6, 2023

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. No such tweet can be found on Zuckerberg’s Twitter account or in any credible news reports.

Fact Check:

Meta’s new app, Threads, has seen a surge of growth recently, surpassing over 100 million users and surprising even Zuckerberg, according to Vox. During the surge of the Twitter rival app’s popularity, Musk proposed a “literal d*ck measuring contest” with Zuckerberg, Forbes reported.

The Twitter post alleges Zuckerberg called out Elon Musk on Twitter. The post shares a photo of an alleged tweet were Zuckerberg accuses Musk of having an affair.

“Speaking of cheating, you had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife last year,” the alleged tweet reads.

The photo is digitally fabricated, however. There are no credible news reports about this interaction occurring.

The tweet doesn’t actually appear on Zuckerberg’s Twitter profile. Although Zuckerberg does use the handle “@finkd,” his account is mostly inactive. He recently posted his first tweet in 11 years, a meme of two Spidermen pointing at each other with no caption included, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Are ‘Prominent Attorneys’ Investigating If Elon Musk Lied On His U.S. Citizenship Application?)



Rumors of Musk being involved in an affair with Sergey’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, have previously spread online. Musk denied the claim, tweeting, “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Check Your Fact has reached out to Meta for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.