FACT CHECK: Viral Video Of Joe Biden Digitally Altered To Include Flatulence Noises

A video shared on Twitter purports to show President Joe Biden passing gas during a recent speech on health care.

Biden just farted, but he said sorry so it’s fine. pic.twitter.com/0TaDg2abEk — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 7, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is digitally altered. In the original video of the speech, published via C-SPAN, Biden experiences microphone feedback.

Fact Check:

Biden is set to meet with other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders at a Tuesday summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, according to NBC News. World leaders will discuss whether or not Ukraine should be given NATO membership as the country remains at war with Russia, USA Today reported.

“Biden just farted, but he said sorry so it’s fine,” the Twitter video, viewed three million times, purports. In the video, Biden appears to apologize for passing gas while delivering his speech.

The claim is false, as the video is digitally altered. In the original video of the speech, published via C-SPAN, Biden experiences microphone feedback.

“I thought I knew a lot about health care and – [laughter] – no, I’ve been a sig- – [microphone feedback] – sorry. [Laughter.] I’ve been a significant consumer, and my family has as well,” Biden says at the video’s 4:44-minute mark. A transcript of his remarks shared via the White House’s website also highlights the microphone feedback. There is no mention of him passing gas, however.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Biden had passed gas during his recent health care speech. In addition, Biden has not publicly addressed the claim via his personal or government Twitter accounts and the White House has not commented on the claim via its verified Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram accounts. (RELATED: Did Biden Mistake The Pope For An African American Baseball Player?)

Biden discussed eliminating short-term healthcare plans, negotiating pharmaceutical prices, and eliminating hidden medical fees during his speech, according to the same C-SPAN video’s caption.

Check Your Fact has contacted the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.