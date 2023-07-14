FACT CHECK: No, Image Does Not Show Ron DeSantis’ Yearbook Quote

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ yearbook photo with the quote “My Mount Rushmore is Jesus, Sir-Mixes-a-Lot, and Nintendo 64.”

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. The original image does not show a quote under DeSantis’ photo.

DeSantis recently stated he would refuse to be former President Donald Trump’s running mate if given the opportunity to join him on the ticket, according to NBC News. DeSantis, who has struggled to compete with Trump in primary polling, stated that he’s not “a number two guy,” Fox News reported.

A Twitter photo purports to show DeSantis’ high school yearbook quote. The image shows the Florida governor in a black and white headshot wearing a collared shirt.

“My Mount Rushmore is Jesus, Sir-Mixes-a-Lot, and Nintendo 64,” the quote allegedly reads.

“takes a lot of balls to run for president when you have a skeleton like this in your closet,” the tweet caption reads.

The photo is digitally fabricated. It appears to stem from Reddit, which does not show a quote under the yearbook photo. “I went to high school with Ronald DeSantis and found my yearbooks,” it reads.



DeSantis graduated from Dunedin High School in 1997, according to a South Florida news outlet. He played baseball and went on to attend Yale and Harvard. (RELATED: No, Woman Did Not Call DeSantis ‘Another Establishment Little B–Ch’ At A Campaign Event)

Check Your Fact has reached out to DeSantis’ office and Pinellas County Schools for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.