FACT CHECK: No, The City Of San Diego Is Not Flying A Flag In Support Of Pedophiles

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows a pride flag in San Diego being flown in support of “minor attracted persons.”

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The flag shown in the video is the Progress Pride Flag and does not represent pedophiles.

A pride parade in the country of Georgia was stormed by up to 2,000 anti-LGBTQ+ protestors, causing it to be cancelled, according to BBC. Organizers of the event accused authorities of colluding with the protestors to disrupt the event, The Guardian reported.

The Instagram post purports San Diego has raised a flag in support of pedophiles. In the video, a flag with rainbow colors is unraveled atop a structure before the camera pans to an audience clapping and taking videos.

“San Diego loves pedophiles!!” the caption reads in part. “So great to know that is what San Diego stand for and represents!! the flag represents MAPs minor attracted persons aka pedophilia!! Anyone supporting MAPs condones children being sexually assaulted.”

The post is miscaptioned, however. The video actually shows the Progress Pride Flag by artist Daniel Qasar, according to V and A. The design does not represent pedophiles, and instead combines the Philadelphia pride flag and the transgender pride flag.

The video appears to stem from a tweet by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in which he mentions “Pride.” Pride refers to the celebration of LGBTQIA+ individuals during the month of June. “Happy Pride, San Diego!” it reads in part. “The Progress Pride Flag is now flying from the California Tower in @BalboaPark!” (RELATED: Has An Infinity Symbol Been Added To The Pride Flag To Represent Autism?)



🌈 Happy Pride, San Diego! 🎉 The Progress Pride Flag is now flying from the California Tower in @BalboaPark! Pride is a time to celebrate love and progress while acknowledging how far we still have to go. Let’s keep building a future where everyone can thrive. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/Jdv4xZzssl — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) July 8, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to Balboa Park for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.