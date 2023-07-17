FACT CHECK: No, The WEF Has Not Declared Humans Must Eat Feces And Drink Urine To Fight Climate Change

A post shared on Facebook claims the World Economic Forum (WEF) has purportedly declared humans must eat feces and drink urine to fight climate change.



The claim stems from a Jun. 26 article published by “The People’s Voice,” a website that is known for spreading “fake news.”

The WEF held its first in-person event in Tianjin, China, since the global COVID-19 pandemic in late June, according to Insider. Around 1,500 participants gathered in Tianjin for the WEF’s “Summer Davos” event, the Global Times reported.

“WEF Declares Humans Must Eat Feces and Drink Urine To Fight Climate Change,” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false and stems from a Jun. 26 article published by the website “The People’s Voice.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which has previously been known as “NewsPunch” and “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Want To Rewrite The Bible With AI?)

The article references multiple initiatives that use recycled wastewater, including beer made from urine, to combat water shortages, to bolster the claim. The initiatives do not explicitly mention the WEF, nor have they been endorsed by the WEF, however.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating the WEF made the purported remark. In addition, the claim is neither referenced on the WEF’s website nor on its verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has contacted a WEF spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a false claim about the WEF has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting historian Yuval Noah Harari made a statement about free will being over on behalf of the WEF and United Nations (UN).