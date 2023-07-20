FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Mike Pence Being Hit By A Water Balloon

A video shared on Twitter claims to show former Vice President Mike Pence being hit by a water balloon.

give this girl the cy young for hitting mike pence in the melon with a water balloon pic.twitter.com/vfurgNF8Z6 — belt sanderson (@avoidthehanoid) July 14, 2023

Verdict: False

The video shows Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman being hit during a parade, not Pence.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been claiming that a video shows a water balloon hit Pence, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination. The video’s caption reads, “give this girl the cy young for hitting mike pence in the melon with a water balloon.”

This video, however, does not show Pence. Through a keyword and reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video shows Blakeman, not Pence. Blakeman shared the video on Twitter and Facebook.



“The water balloons and soaker guns are a long tradition at the Stewart Manor parade. Please do not be offended. All those who march including me, do so at their peril and are fair game. I had fun even if I got a little wet! Blakeman said in a Facebook comment.

The video was taken at the Stewart Manor annual July 4 parade, according to CBS New York. The parade turned into a large water balloon fight, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Has An Infinity Symbol Been Added To The Pride Flag To Represent Autism?)

“It is County Executive Blakeman being hit with the Water Balloon,” Christopher Boyle, Nassau County’s communications director, told Check Your Fat in an email.