FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Say All Babies Must Be Lab Grown By 2030?

A post shared on Twitter claims the World Economic Forum (WEF) has demanded babies must be lab grown by 2030.

WEF Bans Natural Conception: All Babies Must Be Lab-Grown by 2030 – The People’s Voice. So Klaus and chums want zee master race ya? Similarities abound to another who wanted the same. The real facists are showing their hand. #WEF #Eugenics https://t.co/PpSHVOhW7N — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) June 9, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about or articles on the WEF website about this statement.

Fact Check:

Chicago police found two babies dead at a daycare last week, unresponsive in a trash bag in a bathroom, according to Fox News. The babies’ mother, a daycare employee, told another employee that she was suffering allergies 20 minutes before the babies were found in the bathroom with her, CBS News reported.

The Twitter post claims WEF stated all babies must be lab grown by the year 2030. The post shares an article covering the claim which features an image of WEF founder Klaus Schwab and a baby in a pod.

“WEF Bans Natural Conception: All Babies Must Be Lab-Grown by 2030 – The People’s Voice,” the caption reads. “So Klaus and chums want zee master race ya? Similarities abound to another who wanted the same. The real facists are showing their hand.”

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the alleged statement. Likewise, there is no record of any such statement on the WEF website. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Announce Humanity Will Wear Uniforms By 2030?)

It includes a link to an article from The People’s Voice. The website’s “Terms of Use” page states that it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”



Check Your Fact has reached out to the WEF for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.