FACT CHECK: No, O.J. Simpson Did Not Say He Will Join The SAG-AFTRA Strike

An image shared on Twitter allegedly shows a tweet from O.J. Simpson saying that he will join the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. The Twitter user who posted it is a comedy writer and the photo cannot be found on Simpson’s verified Twitter account.

Fact Check:

SAG-AFTRA has joined the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) in striking, marking Hollywood’s first double strike in 63 years, Vox reported. SAG-AFTRA officials stated that U.S. actors can still work Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) projects in Canada while the strike is ongoing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Twitter post purports O.J. Simpson, former football player and actor who was put on trial for the murder of his wife and her friend, will be joining the SAG-AFTRA on the picket line. The image allegedly shows Simpson expressing support for the strike in a Twitter video.

“As a proud SAG member, I can’t wait to join you on the picket line,” the image’s text reads.

The photo is digitally altered, however. The screenshot originated from Simpson’s Twitter, but the original video shows him discussing his views on trans people competing in sports, and he does not mention the strike. The video also does not have the text about Simpson’s intent to join the picket line. Instead of “Union strong,” the tweet reads, “Sports should be equal and fair.”



Sports should be equal and fair. pic.twitter.com/efsqiDpd7k — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) July 11, 2023

There are no tweets on Simpson’s verified Twitter account that read “Union strong.” (RELATED: Are Celebrities Calling For A ‘Total Hollywood Strike’ Until Everyone Is Vaccinated?)



The person who published the fabricated screenshot, Keaton Patti, is a comedy writer. His bio mentions that he has written for The Onion, Comedy Central and The New Yorker.