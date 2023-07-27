FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Get Up And Leave In The Middle Of An Interview With MSNBC?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows President Joe Biden standing up and leaving during a live interview with MSNBC.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. The full video shows that Biden only stands up once the interview has concluded.

Fact Check:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced that Republican lawmakers might consider an impeachment enquiry for Biden over unproven allegations of financial misconduct, according to AP News. McCarthy explained that the investigation would differ from an impeachment vote by being an escalated formal probe and allowing Republicans to examine the president and his family, ABC News reported.

A Facebook video claims Biden got up and left mid-interview with an MSNBC host. The video shows the host and Biden shaking hands and thanking each other before Biden stands up to leave.

“Biden just gets up and leaves during a live TV interview,” the caption reads.

This video is miscaptioned, however. The full interview with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace can be seen on YouTube, It shows that Biden gets up to leave around the 19:23 timestamp, at the end of the interview.

A tweet shows a longer version of the video which includes the Wallace announcing a commercial break. (RELATED: No, Joe Biden Did Not Fall Asleep During A Meeting With Israeli President)



Bathroom run?

Biden gets out of his seat before the commercials start and awkwardly walks off-set. pic.twitter.com/Ne9BAuXo0t — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 29, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Biden has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Biden and former President Barack Obama wore pink suits together to promote the Barbie movie.