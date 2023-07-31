FACT CHECK: Do Some States Allow ‘Post-Birth Abortions’?

In a July 18 interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, Ron DeSantis claimed some states allow “post-birth abortions.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence of states allowing abortions after birth. A spokesperson for The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists told Check Your Fact in an email the claim is incorrect.

Fact Check:

In his interview with Tapper, DeSantis discussed topics such as the conflict in Ukraine, his presidential campaign and abortion restrictions, among other things, according to CNN. He responded to concerns that he might be viewed as “less electable” by saying “the proof is in the pudding,” Fox News reported.

“In some liberal states, you actually have post-birth abortions and I think that’s wrong,” he said in the interview around the 10:31 timestamp.

This claim is inaccurate, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about states allowing abortions after birth. (RELATED: Does The Department Of Defense Pay For Abortions?)



“There is no such thing,” a spokesperson for The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists told Check Your Fact in an email. The spokesperson relayed responses from two specialists in complex family planning, Jen Villavicencio and Nisha Verma.

“The vast majority of abortions in the United States, about 90%, occur in the 1st trimester,” Verma said. “Only about 1% occur after 21 weeks, and far less than 1% occur in the third trimester…These situations are much rarer than other types of abortion care that I provide at earlier points in pregnancy. I have also had patients diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions during the third trimester that require delivery.”

The vast majority of abortions in 2020–93%–occurred at or before 13 weeks gestation and 0.9% occurred past 21 weeks gestation, according to the CDC.

“Third trimester abortions are very rare circumstances that depend entirely on the individual circumstance,” Villavicencio said.

Killing a baby is prosecuted as a homicide, Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University and author of two books on the abortion debate, affirmed to FactCheck.org in a 2019 phone interview.

“States can and do punish people for killing children who are born alive,” Ziegler said. “Most criminal laws are at the state level not the federal level.”

A DeSantis campaign staffer directed Check Your Fact to a bill introduced by numerous Republican representatives and a fact-sheet from the Charlotte Lozier Institute, an anti-abortion think tank, as evidence that some states allow “post-birth abortions.”

Abortion means termination of the pregnancy, according to the MedLine Plus. The term “post-birth abortions” does not appear to be accurate and the referenced fact sheet contained flawed citations, such as one 2018 study involving second-trimester abortions in Europe, not the U.S. The fact sheet misrepresented the findings of another study, according to PolitiFact. The author of the study, Katharine White, told the publication there’s “no such thing as a post-birth abortion.”

The bill referenced by the DeSantis campaign spokesperson is the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which “establishes requirements for the degree of care a health care practitioner must provide in the case of a child born alive following an abortion or attempted abortion.” It also states that an individual who kills a child who was born alive would be prosecuted for murder, which is already the case under existing laws, according to ABC News.