FACT CHECK: Did The Obama’s Private Chef Die On The Anniversary Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Death?

Verdict: False

Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, according to CBS News.

Fact Check:

Campbell, who served as the White House chef before becoming the Obamas’ private chef, was found dead Monday on Martha’s Vineyard, according to The Washington Post. Police said they have “no evidence” of anything “suspicious” in relation to Campbell’s death, The Independent reported.

“So today a body is found in Obama’s pond, the same day as the anniversary of Epstein death,” the Facebook post purports. The post includes a screenshot of a Daily Mail article discussing the search for Campbell, who was reported missing after he went paddle boarding on July 23. The post also includes a screenshot of a New York Post article indicating Epstein had been found “nearly unconscious” in his jail cell. The articles are dated July 24, 2023, and July 24, 2019, respectively.

The claim is false, however.

Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, according to CBS News. The medical examiner’s officer determined the suicide occurred via hanging, also according to the outlet. Despite Epstein being placed on suicide watch and bruises being found on his neck prior to his death, conspiracy theories have swirled online that the late financier didn’t kill himself.

The New York Post article referenced via the Facebook post confirms Epstein had sustained bruises to the neck during a possible suicide attempt prior to his death. Investigators speculated Epstein may have purposely injured himself so he could be transferred to another jail at the time, according to the same article.

Likewise, there are no credible news reports indicating Campbell died on the anniversary of Epstein’s death. If that was actually true, multiple media outlets would have reported it, yet none have. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden And Barack Obama Wear Pink Suits To Promote The Barbie Movie?)

In addition, Obama has not publicly commented on the claim via his website or verified social media accounts. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also has not addressed the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Obamas via the Obama Foundation for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.