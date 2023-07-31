FACT CHECK: Did Sinead O’Connor Tell Piers Morgan He Is Irresistibly Tempted By Meghan Markle?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of an email from singer Sinead O’Connor to talk show host Piers Morgan.

Sinead O’connor puts Piers Morgan on the ropes 🤭 pic.twitter.com/X0ilmVyFGS — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) March 27, 2022

Verdict: True

The email is legitimate. Morgan responded to the email shortly after it was received.

Fact Check:

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who converted to Islam in 2018 and took the name Shuhada’ Sadaqat, died July 26 at the age of 56, NPR reported. The singer is best known for recording the song, “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990, originally written by late-American musician Prince.

A Twitter post purports O’Connor emailed Piers Morgan and commented on his controversial statements about Meghan Markle. The post shares a screenshot of the alleged email on a phone.

The email reads, “I think it’s best I don’t do your show because of the irresistible temptation I would have to point out that you’re dying to be balls deep in Meghan Markle so bad it’s driving you crazy, and that your dislike of Prince Harry is down to his being balls deep in her ten times a day. It being the case that if you were ever to get near her, which would never happen, you’d last ten seconds: and that would be that for ten days.”

The message was signed, “Sincerely, Sinead O’Connor.”

The email is authentic. Credible news reports suggest that the email was real and written by O’Connor. Before her death, she posted the screenshot to her Twitter account. The account did not have a verification; however, news outlets have verified that the account is owned and operated by the singer. Several reputable outlets, including Rolling Stone, over the last few years have shared the account as real.

Furthermore, Morgan did address the publicly shared email on his verified Twitter account and acknowledged that it was in fact from O’Connor. His response read, “Hi Sinead, a delight to hear from you and I did indeed chortle my tea out of my nose. Three things. a) I haven’t hosted a breakfast show for a year. b) I actually fancy you, not Meghan. Think it’s the GI Jane hair thing. c) I was so sorry about your son. Hope you’re OK.”

Hi Sinead, a delight to hear from you and I did indeed chortle my tea out of my nose.

Three things..

a) I haven’t hosted a breakfast show for a year.

b) I actually fancy you, not Meghan. Think it’s the GI Jane hair thing.

c) I was so sorry about your son. Hope you’re OK. https://t.co/4V4xqS8ruO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2022

O’Connor’s statements were in reference to Morgan’s harsh criticism of Harry and Meghan in the past. He left his position as co-host of Good Morning Britain because he refused to apologize after making controversial statements about them, The BBC.

Morgan invited her on his show after she shared the news that her son went missing and was found dead by police. The Independent reported that her son Shane died last year by suicide. (RELATED: Were There 110,000 Overdose Deaths In 2022?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Morgan for comment and will update this piece if a response is provided.