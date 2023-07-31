FACT CHECK: Video Claims Kaliningrad Belongs To Belarus

A video shared on Facebook claims the Russian city of Kaliningrad now belongs to Belarus, which the U.S. approved of.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Kaliningrad is no longer Russia’s or that Belarus now controls the city.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video, viewed more than 68,000 times, claims that Kaliningrad “belongs to Belarus.” The video’s caption reads, “Kaliningrad Now Belongs to Belarus with US Approval! Lukashenko Encircled the Russian City with NATO!”

This claim, however, lacks evidence. If Belarus had taken control of Kaliningrad or declared it would take the city, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A wider internet search also did not yield any results for Belarus claiming the city.

Check Your Fact also reviewed the Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and did not find any announcements about Kaliningrad. The ministry also maintains an active Twitter account, which does not indicate anything about the country attempting to claim Kaliningrad. The latest tweet about Russia does not mention Kaliningrad. (RELATED: Pentagon Claims Last Time U.S. Used Cluster Munitions Was In 2003)

‼️ At 9 p.m. tonight, the Presidents 🇧🇾🇷🇺 spoke again by phone. The President of #Belarus #Lukashenko informed the President of #Russia about the results of negotiations w/ the leader of the Wagner Group. The 🇷🇺 President #Putin thanked his 🇧🇾 counterpart for the work done pic.twitter.com/2Uz92jYcBm — Belarus MFA 🇧🇾 (@BelarusMFA) June 24, 2023

