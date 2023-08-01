FACT CHECK: Is The Russian 16th Army ‘Stranded’ In Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook claims the Russian 16th Army is “stranded” in Ukraine.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the Russian 16th Army exists.

Fact Check:

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has intensified in recent days, with Kyiv claiming to have liberated at least one village and advancing in the south, according to BBC News. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukraine’s latest efforts had been defeated, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 18,000 times, claims the Russian 16th Army has been “stranded.” The video’s caption reads, “TOTAL BLOCKADE from Ukraine: 16th Russian army STRANDED in the middle of hell!”

There is no evidence, however, that the 16th Russian Army is stranded or even exists. If the 16th Russian Army had been stranded, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. There is no evidence that an entire Russian army is stranded. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dancing With A Rocket Launcher?)

The Russian Army 16th Army also does not appear to exist. Check Your Fact reviewed Russia’s order of battle for its invasion of Ukraine and did not find the 16th Army listed. A review of DeepState UA’s map, which contains the Russian units currently fighting in Ukraine, also does not list a 16th Army.

A Federation of American Scientists 2020 guide to the Russian military also does not list a 16th Army. A Red Army 16th Army existed but appears to have been disbanded after the Second World War, according to Wikipedia.